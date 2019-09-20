Home Nation

273 militants active in Kashmir valley with over 100 foreigners: Security agencies

LeT tops the list with 112 militants followed by Hizbul Mujahideen with 100 militants, Jaish-e-Muhammad with 58 militants and Al Badr with three militants.

Published: 20th September 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: There are a total of 273 militants operating in Kashmir, according to a list prepared by security agencies last week and accessed by the IANS.

Out of the 273 active militants, 158 are based in South Kashmir, 96 in North Kashmir and 19 militants in central Kashmir. At 166, the local militants outnumber the 107 foreign militants operating in Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Militants set afire elderly J&K man's car in Sopore for defying them

The militants belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Al Badr outfits. LeT tops the list with 112 militants followed by Hizbul Mujahideen with 100 militants, Jaish-e-Muhammad with 58 militants and Al Badr with three militants.

Sources indicate that the graph of infiltration from across the border has also gone up with many successful infiltration attempts recorded since the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

According to sources, while the ongoing communication curbs in Kashmir are preventing Pakistan from passing on instructions to militants in the Valley, these have also impacted anti-militancy operations. Fewer operations have taken place since August 5, with security forces banking for information mostly on human intelligence rather than technology.

ALSO READ | Pakistan attempting to push militants in Kashmir through 30 terror launchpads along LoC: Sources

Sources say the lull has given the militants time to regroup and spread across the Valley. Sources add that though the militants have been largely inactive of late, this could be a deliberate ploy to launch attacks on the security forces once they get a go ahead from their handlers across the border.

According to sources, over the next few days and weeks there could be more encounters between security forces and militants, who may try and register their presence by carrying out sensational attacks like the one in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir militancy J&K militants South Kashmir JeM LeT Hizbul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir unrest
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp