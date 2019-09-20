After turning heat on LoC, Pakistani troops focus on International Border

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After engaging the Indian army men regularly along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370, Pakistani troops have now shifted focus to International Border (IB) and targeting BSF posts with light arms to facilitate infiltration of militants.

BSF sources said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along the IB in Samba and Hira Nagar sector in Kathua districts in the last few days and targeted their posts with small and automatic weapons in both the sectors.

“The border guards deployed at the IB returned the fire with similar caliber weapons,” a source said.

The breach of ceasefire along the IB comes after continuous near-daily clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch sectors in Jammu and Keran, Machil, Uri, Gurez and Gulmarg in Kashmir.

Sources said Pakistan is violating the border ceasefire in an attempt to facilitate infiltration of militants into Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies have taken additional measures along the LoC and IB to prevent infiltration.

Patrolling has been intensified as there are apprehensions that Pakistan may attempt to push in as many militants as possible before the entry passes along the LoC become inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.