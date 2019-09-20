Home Nation

After turning heat on LoC, Pakistani troops focus on International Border

Sources said, Pakistan is violating the border ceasefire in an attempt to facilitate infiltration of militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan Army for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After engaging the Indian army men regularly along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370, Pakistani troops have now shifted focus to International Border (IB) and targeting BSF posts with light arms to facilitate infiltration of militants.

BSF sources said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire along the IB in Samba and Hira Nagar sector in Kathua districts in the last few days and targeted their posts with small and automatic weapons in both the sectors.

“The border guards deployed at the IB returned the fire with similar caliber weapons,” a source said.

The breach of ceasefire along the IB comes after continuous near-daily clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch sectors in Jammu and Keran, Machil, Uri, Gurez and Gulmarg in Kashmir.

Sources said Pakistan is violating the border ceasefire in an attempt to facilitate infiltration of militants into Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies have taken additional measures along the LoC and IB to prevent infiltration.

Patrolling has been intensified as there are apprehensions that Pakistan may attempt to push in as many militants as possible before the entry passes along the LoC become inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Army Indian Army BSF International Border Article 370
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp