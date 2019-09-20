Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train: Gujarat HC dismisses pleas against land acquisition

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed over 120 petitions filed by farmers challenging land acquisition process for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

However, in a partial relief to the petitioners, a division bench of Justices A S Dave and Biren Vaishnav said the issue of higher compensation is still “open” and farmers can approach the authorities concerned to seek more money against their land.

The division bench upheld the validity of the Land Acquisition Act, amended by the Gujarat government in 2016 and subsequently approved by the President.

The court ruled that the compensation offered to farmers is fair and added that the farmers can approach the government to seek higher compensation.

The hearing on the matter had concluded last January.