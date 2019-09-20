Home Nation

Caste-based discrimination: SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks.

Published: 20th September 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Scheduled Caste, atrocities against Scheduled caste

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who had allegedly committed suicide following alleged caste-based discrimination, seeking to end such bias in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

While Vemula, a Ph.D scholar at Hyderabad Central University had committed suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged caste bias, Tadvi, a tribal student at TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide on May 22 this year due to alleged caste-based discrimination by three doctors in her college.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for both the mothers, said there are UGC regulations but they are not being implemented.

She said there are documented incidents of suicides taking place in university campuses.

The petitioners have sought to enforce fundamental rights, particularly the Right to Equality, Right to Prohibition of Discrimination against caste, and the Right to Life.

The petition has raised issues of the rampant prevalence of caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions throughout the country and has said that it reflects flagrant non-compliance with existing norms and regulations in place.

ALSO READ | If Rohith Vemula had been alive, he would have campaigned for me: BSP's Vijay Pedapudi

It has said these incidents are violative of fundamental rights to equality, equal opportunity, right against discrimination, the abolition of untouchability, and right to life guaranteed under Article 14, 15, 16, 17 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioners have sought directions to the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to strictly ensure enforcement of and compliance with the UGC, (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2012, popularly called "UGC equity regulations".

They have also sought directions to the Centre and the UGC to ensure that all universities, including deemed universities and higher educational institutions, comply with UGC Equity Regulations in "letter and in spirit".

The plea has sought court direction to ensure that all universities and Higher Education Institution (HEI) establish equal opportunity Cells on the lines of such other existing anti-discrimination internal complaints mechanisms, and to include members from SC/ST communities and independent representatives from NGO's or social activists to ensure objectivity and impartiality in the process.

ALSO READ | Bombay HC grants bail to three women doctors accused in Payal Tadvi suicide case

It has also asked for all universities to take strong disciplinary action against victimisation of students or staff who file complaints alleging caste-based discrimination and to take necessary steps in the nature of interim reliefs that restrain the HEI from creating a hostile environment against students who file such complaints.

Besides these directions, the petition has sought various steps to ensure the end of caste-based discrimination at the campuses.

"Since 2004, there have been over 20 documented instances of students committing suicides across the universities in the country. Various committees set up to look into these deaths have concluded that SC, ST students have faced systematic discrimination in matters of allotting supervisors, caste-based abuses, problems in matters of scholarships, and more," the plea has said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Rohith Vemula Payal Tadvi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp