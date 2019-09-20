Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari sacks leader after he slaps wife in party office

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday removed party's Mehrauli District President Azad Singh from his post after he slapped his wife in the party office here.

Singh slapped his wife, who is also a BJP leader, in the party office in front of several people, and a video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

On the directions of Tiwari, Vikas Tanwar as acting District President was appointed with immediate effect until further notice.

While the Delhi BJP leaders were not speaking on the incident, party sources say strict action will be taken against Singh.