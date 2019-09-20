Home Nation

Finalization of alliance with BJP to happen in a couple of days: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Party sources have said that union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit Mumbai over the weekend when the issue of the alliance is likely to be resolved.

Published: 20th September 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a meeting of senior leaders and ministers of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the media that details of the party's alliance with the BJP are likely to be announced in a couple of days.

“The formula for alliance in assembly was finalized along with that of the Lok Sabha. Now, only small changes need to be made in it. Hence, I feel it would be announced in a couple of days,” Thackeray said.

He also blamed the media for spreading the misleading formula of 135-135.

Contradicting the Shiv Sena chief, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, after a core party committee meeting, that the formula for seat-sharing is yet to be formalized.

Party sources have said that union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit Mumbai over the weekend when the issue of the alliance is likely to be resolved.

READ HERE | Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena firm on contesting 135 seats

Meanwhile, farm activist Kishor Tiwari, who headed a special agricultural mission of the state government for THR past five years, joined the Shiv Sena today. Uddhav Thackeray was interacting with the media on sidelines of Tiwari joining the party.

When asked about PM Modi’s Ram Mandir jibe yesterday, Thackeray said that he is not a “loudmouth” and hence it doesn’t apply to him.

“I’ve not made any statement on Ram Mandir. I was just expressing my feelings. We have always been known to speak our mind. We trust the judiciary and we know that it doesn’t bow to any pressure or interference. If one is going to get such a justice then we always welcome it,” Thackeray said.

He also made the party’s stand on the Aarey Metro issue clear. “We are not opposed to development. We have never opposed any project. The stand regarding Aarey and Nanar were just manifestation of the opposition of the locals,” he said.

“Shiv Sena has never betrayed anyone ever and the Shiv Sena is happy with the development of the state,” he said while replying to yet another query.

