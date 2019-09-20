Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh seeks Rs 11,906 crore flood relief package from Centre 

The loss figure is based on initial assessment of damage caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods which have claimed 225 lives so far.

Published: 20th September 2019 03:08 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh suffered a loss of Rs 11,906 crore during the recent floods, state government officials have told a visiting central team and sought immediate financial aid for relief and rehabilitation work.

The officials made a formal request for financial assistance of Rs 11,906 crore to Madhya Pradesh before the central team, headed by Sandeep Poundrik, joint secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, currently visiting the state, a public relations department officer said on Friday.

The loss figure is based on the initial assessment of damage caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods which have claimed 225 lives so far.

The officials on Thursday held a meeting with central team members and told them that 36 of the 52 districts have suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and floods, he said.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh rains - Water enters two districts, Gandhi Sagar Dam overflows

According to the officer, the five-member team was informed that the state has recorded 1203.5 mm rainfall till September 17, which is 37 per cent more than the normal.

Due to heavy downpour, crops on 24 lakh hectare of land worth Rs 9,600 crore were destroyed as per initial assessment, affecting about 22 lakh farmers, he said.

Roads suffered damage to the tune of Rs 1,566 crore.

The central team was told that 225 people and 1,400 cattle were killed in heavy rains, floods and lightning, the Public Relations Department officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary (revenue) Manish Rastogi informed the meeting that the state government provided immediate relief of Rs 125 crore to the affected people from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Rastogi said a survey of crop damage is underway across the state and final estimation of loss would be prepared by September 27.

The state government also requested the Centre to convert short-term agricultural loans into medium-term ones, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the central team is scheduled to inspect losses in Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts on Friday.

