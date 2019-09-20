Home Nation

Modi never recognised Gandhi, just wants votes: Gehlot

Gehlot alleged that the RSS and BJP never acknowledged the work done by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and other leaders.

Published: 20th September 2019 12:18 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary for the next one year to educate the new generation about Gandhi at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters are referring to his name just for the "sake of votes".

Gehlot alleged that the RSS and BJP never acknowledged the work done by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and other leaders during the freedom struggle.

"Now we need to expose them and newer generation should be made aware that Sardar Patel whose name is taken again and again by Modi, decided to ban RSS after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination," he said.

"Earlier, Modi and his team never acknowledged Mahatma Gandhi. They never had any relation or any connect with Gandhi or Patel. During the independence struggle, there were senior leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Maulana Azaad, Sardar Patel among others. However, RSS or BJP never acknowledged them. Now, using their names, they are trying to mislead the nation. Hence we need to expose them," he added.

Gehlot was speaking at a meeting called to discuss the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi in state.

He said that state government shall work for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi from October 2 which shall run for seven continuous days.

"Our government has decided to celebrate 150th anniversary throughout the coming year."

"We want the new generation to know about the real character of Mahatma Gandhi. We want the youth of the country to be aware of Gandhi's personality and his persona.

"Today, at a time when democracy is in danger, when there is terror and fear ruling the nation, no one is happy, economy is collapsing, jobs are dwindling in numbers, it is clear that coming days shall be tough. In such challenging times, the policies and principles of Mahatma Gandhi can establish peace and harmony in nation," he said.

