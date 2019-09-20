Nitish Kumar acts tough, says no government jobs for those accused of mob violence

By Express News Service

PATNA: With reports of mob violence growing in Bihar, Nitish Kumar government has decided to sack the persons accused of mob violence if they are government employees. Those, who are not government employees, will automatically be disqualified for any government job in future.

Bihar has witnessed 39 mob violence cases in Patna, Sasaram, Jehanabad and other districts. Police have named 345 people and arrested 278 people in connection with these cases.

Earlier on Friday, four persons including three officials of Darbhanga’s Child Protection Unit (CPU) were brutally beaten up by an unruly mob in Sitamarhi district on suspicion of being child-lifters. The mob also attacked on police team which rushed to rescue the officials and vandalised their vehicles.

Three children aged between 7 and 13 were recently rescued from different locations in Darbhanga by the CPU volunteers, according to assistant director of child protection unit of Darbhanga, Ravi Shankar Tewary.

“CPU officials took those children to Sitamarhi to identify their villages by showing them various landmarks which they had roughly recalled during counselling. Upon seeing the children moving in a car with four persons, the locals mistook the officials as child-lifters and started thrashing brutally menacingly in a way to lynch them”, Tewary said.

All of them - Raghav Thakur, Balmukund Kumar, Nilesh Kumar and driver of vehicle Daya Jha -- have been admitted in a government hospital of Sitamarhi in critical conditions.

Meanwhile, Sitamarhi police said that an FIR has been lodged against dozens of unknown persons and four others arrested in connection with mob violence.