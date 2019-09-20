Home Nation

PIL in Delhi High Court for setting up Kendra Vidyalayas in all tehsils of India

The establishment of KVs will encourage the nearby schools to provide better education as they will face a competition, the petition, which is likely to be listed on September 23 contends.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL was Friday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the central government to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in each tehsil of every state in the country.

The petition by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also seeks a direction to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to make the subject of 'aims, objects and basic structure of the Constitution' mandatory for all students of classes I-VIII.

Upadhyay, also a lawyer, in his plea has claimed that "unity in diversity is observed and celebrated" in the KVs as these schools have students from all parts of a state and "equal opportunities are provided to all students in spite of their religious, territorial differences".

"The low fee structure of Kendriya Vidyalayas will help the poor students in getting a quality education along with an exposure to the competitive world.

The establishment of KVs will also encourage the nearby schools to provide a better education as they will face a competition," the petition, which is likely to be listed on Monday, contends.

It states that presently, there are 5,464 tehsils in India and a total of 1,209 KVs.

"To achieve real equality and elevate poor, weak, Dalits, tribals and deprived sections of society, State must provide uniform education having common syllabus and common curriculum to all students of I-VIII standards in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21A and Preamble of the Constitution," the plea said and contends that the same would be provided in the KVs.

