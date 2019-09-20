Home Nation

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Devendra Fadnavis likely in BJP Parliamentary Board

The BJP is learnt to have sought suggestions from the RSS to find replacements for former Board members Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 10:43 AM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are being considered as the new faces of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the saffron party’s highest decision-making body.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav could also enter the Parliamentary Board.

After completing the organisational appointments in states, BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to fill up vacancies in the Board.

Shah is also likely to fill eight vacancies in the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) at the earliest. Currently, there are three vacancies in the Parliamentary Board and eight in the CEC.

“The BJP will take concurrence on appointments with the RSS for Parliamentary Board and the CEC. Under the leadership of Shah, the BJP had inducted state leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sushil Kumar Modi in the Board. A similar approach could be seen in the impending decisions to induct three new members,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Fadanvis’ stature received a boost after he was appointed the head of the panel of CMs in the NITI Aaayog’s last Governing Council meeting to suggest a roadmap for key structural reforms in agriculture.

