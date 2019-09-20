Home Nation

Scientists don't get the respect they deserve: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister said the contribution of scientists is no less than that of Army, Navy and Airforce that play an important role in protecting the country.

Published: 20th September 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the DRDE event in Gwalior (Photo | Twitter @rajnathsingh)

By ANI

GWALIOR (MP): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that scientists in the country do not get the respect they deserve for their work and contribution.

He was speaking at a programme at Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) where he addressed the scientists.

ALSO READ | Armed Forces must be fully equipped against chemical-bio attacks: Rajnath Singh

"People are not aware of the contribution of the scientists. The scientists do not get the respect they deserve while other people take respect that our scientists deserve," said Singh.

He said the contribution of scientists is no less than that of Army, Navy and Airforce that play an important role in protecting the country.

"You are doing great service to the nation. If Army, Navy and Airforce play an important role in protecting the country, the scientists have no lesser role. Indeed they have the biggest contribution," said Singh.

He said young scientists are important assets of the nation and should be adequately rewarded.

"Apart from the major awards that are given to the scientists for their work, young scientists are important assets of future and should be rewarded," he said.

"I am sure that the scientific community would continuously look into future, establish higher and higher goals and then work with full commitment and passion and achieve greater heights with each passing year," said Rajnath Singh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Scientists Indian scientists DRDE Defence Minister
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp