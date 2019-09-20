Specialist doctors can now work after retirement in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Specialist doctors in Punjab can now offer their services for five more years after their retirement at the age of 60.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, in an official statement, said the specialist doctors can serve in the Health and Family Welfare Department after their retirement.

Specialist doctors such as gynaecologists, surgeons, orthopedicians, radiologists, anaesthetists etc will work as consultants against the vacant 384 posts till the time regular appointments are made, he said.

Initially, each consultant may be appointed for a period of one year on contract basis.

It may be extended on the basis of their performance, he said.

The remuneration allowed to these consultants should not be more than the last pay drawn minus pension, the minister said.

He said specialist doctors shall only be appointed for performing clinical duties and in no case be assigned any administrative work.

He also instructed the administrative department to maintain 100 per cent transparency in the recruitment procedure.

Sidhu also said that the maximum age for appointment of these doctors shall be 64 years and under no circumstances, a consultant shall be retained upon attaining the age of 65 years.

The consultants shall not be allowed to carry out private practice while working in the department, he said.