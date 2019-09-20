Home Nation

Specialist doctors can now work after retirement in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, in an official statement, said the specialist doctors can serve in the Health and Family Welfare Department after their retirement for five years.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Specialist doctors in Punjab can now offer their services for five more years after their retirement at the age of 60.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, in an official statement, said the specialist doctors can serve in the Health and Family Welfare Department after their retirement.

Specialist doctors such as gynaecologists, surgeons, orthopedicians, radiologists, anaesthetists etc will work as consultants against the vacant 384 posts till the time regular appointments are made, he said.

Initially, each consultant may be appointed for a period of one year on contract basis.

It may be extended on the basis of their performance, he said.

The remuneration allowed to these consultants should not be more than the last pay drawn minus pension, the minister said.

He said specialist doctors shall only be appointed for performing clinical duties and in no case be assigned any administrative work.

He also instructed the administrative department to maintain 100 per cent transparency in the recruitment procedure.

Sidhu also said that the maximum age for appointment of these doctors shall be 64 years and under no circumstances, a consultant shall be retained upon attaining the age of 65 years.

The consultants shall not be allowed to carry out private practice while working in the department, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab specialist doctors Punjab doctors retirement age Punjab doctors
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp