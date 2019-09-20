Home Nation

Supreme Court seeks report from J&K High Court on alleged detention of children

The petition has been filed by two child right activists and the Chief Justice observed that it raises crucial questions pertaining to the detention of children in J&K.

Published: 20th September 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on a petition challenging the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted a special status to the erstwhile state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has sought within one week a report in the matter.

The petition has been filed by two child right activists and the Chief Justice observed that it raises crucial questions pertaining to the detention of children in J&K.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that one case of detention of a person, mentioned in the petition, had been referred to the Juvenile Justice Committee after he was found to be minor.

CJI Gogoi said it was not the question of an individual, but a larger issue which needed to be addressed.

The bench however, said the claim of the petitioners' counsel that they were facing extreme difficulties in accessing the Jammu and Kashmir High Court as the Valley remained in lockdown was not supported by the report filed by the Chief Justice of the High Court in this regard.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Juvenile Justice Committee
