Home Nation

Work on important Sela tunnel connecting with Tawang to begin by September end

The tunnel once complete will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas as it is going to avoid all the avalanche prone and snowfall areas

Published: 20th September 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Tezpur-Tawang highway which runs to the Chinese border, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh (File Photo | Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The work on significant Sela tunnel excavation is to begin this month-end. The work on the approach routes for the tunnel connecting the rest of India with Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is almost finished.

“By the end of this month (September) hopefully the work on the tunnel will start.” told an officer aware of the work going on in Arunachal Pradesh.

The work on the Northern approach, about 400 meters, is nearing end and the Southern approach, about 8 kms, is complete. The slope work on the Northern approach is going on and once it is over the work of drilling the rock will begin, added the officer quoted above. The work has been deliberately concentrated towards the Northern approach as it won’t stop due to the nearing snowfall season.

The importance of the tunnel can be understood from the fact that snowfall and avalanche often stop people and military personnel looking after the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for long on the lone highway which connects Tawang with Guwahati and the rest of the country in winters. Not even helicopters can ply into that area due to bad weather conditions.

The tunnel once complete will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas as it is going to avoid all the avalanche prone and snowfall areas. It will reduce the travelling time from Tezpur to Tawang by more than one hour as the travellers would be able to avoid the dangerous snow-covered 13,700 feet high Sela top.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this important Project on 09th Feb 2019. “It is a priority project for the government and it will complete in 36 months.” said the officer.

Tawang town inhabited by more than 50,000 people, called as the little Tibet by China, is one of the contentious areas which China claims as its own.

The Project costing Rs. 687 Crore being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation would be completed in the next three years. The entire project sanctioned in October 2018 covers a total distance of 12.04 Kms which consist of two tunnels of 1790mtrs and 475 mtrs with approach roads of 9.75 Km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sela tunnel Tawang Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp