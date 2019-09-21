Home Nation

16 animals die as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch sectors

Pakistani troops initiated the unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch and Nowshera in Rajouri overnight, drawing befitting retaliation by the India.

Published: 21st September 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: At least 16 animals were killed in heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan Army on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said on Saturday.

The intense shelling from across the border also prompted the authorities to suspend class work in nearly half a dozen government-run schools falling within the firing range in Poonch district on Saturday, they said.

A defence spokesman said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by targeting Nowshera sector in Rajouri and Balakote area of Mendhar, Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, drawing a befitting response from the Indian army.

Pakistan first violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector from 8 pm to 10 pm on Friday, followed by the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector in Poonch district from 11.45 pm to 2 am, he said.

At about 9.45 am on Saturday, the spokesman said, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire and targeted Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district.

The cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav said 16 domestic animals were killed in the overnight Pakistani shelling in the Balakote area.

"The classwork in four schools was suspended today (Saturday) as a precautionary measure as there was an apprehension of unexploded mortar shells lying in the vicinity," Yadav told PTI.

Officials said a few more schools were closed in Shahpur sector in view of the ongoing shelling for the safety of the students.

Several residential houses suffered minor damages due to Pakistani shelling, they said, adding there was no report of any civilian casualty.

Panic gripped the border villagers as the shelling on civilian areas was intense, the officials said, adding the people have been advised to take necessary precautionary steps for their safety.

This year, according to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,050 times, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores of others injured.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Pakistan Army Ceasefire violation Line of Control
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp