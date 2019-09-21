Home Nation

After Taj Mahal, ASI opens feeding room in Agra's Red Fort

The baby room was inaugurated by Agra MP SP Singh Baghel and his wife Madhu Baghel on Thursday.

Published: 21st September 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

The feeding room was inaugurated by Agra MP SP Singh Baghel and his wife Madhu Baghel. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

AGRA (Uttar Pradesh): After opening the first-ever baby feeding room in Taj Mahal, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has now opened another baby feeding room in the Red Fort here.

The baby room was inaugurated by Agra MP SP Singh Baghel and his wife Madhu Baghel here on Thursday.

"Supreme Court had prohibited any new construction in these historical monuments, so these rooms have been made in the existing spaces. The room is fully air-conditioned and designed keeping in mind the safety of the mother-child duo," SP Singh Baghel, MP Agra, told ANI.

"A lot of people appreciated when we installed a baby feeding room in Taj Mahal. We have provided two rooms which can accommodate at least 5 women at a time. In order to avoid any kind of injuries, the room has rubber flooring and furniture without any sharp edges," said Basant Kumar Swarkar, Superintendenting Archeology of ASI.

"This is a very good initiative. We used to face a lot of difficulties while feeding the baby but now these rooms will provide comfort to us," said Neha Maheswari, a tourist.

"I appreciate the authorities for providing such rooms in public places. This will ensure the privacy and safety of the mother while feeding her child," said another tourist Megha Aggarwal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
feeding room Red Fort feeding room Red Fort Agra Fort Archeological Survey of India
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp