Home Nation

Bihar's first all-women employee Post Office inaugurated

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that sub-post office of BPSC has been upgraded to the status of Bihar's first all-women employee post office in a symbolic move.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurating Bihar's first all-women employee Post Office. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday inaugurated Bihar's first all-women employee post office on the campus of Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC).

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said that sub-post office of BPSC has been upgraded to the status of Bihar's first all-women employee post office in a symbolic move to encourage the empowerment of women.

"This all-women employee post office will deal with all correspondent materials of BPSC competitive examinations and help the aspirants in providing required postal services," he said, adding that an arrangement for the campus delivery has also been attached with this post office.

From the post of a postmaster to post person have been filled with women employees, who will manage the work of registering the letters to delivery of posts. 

The multi-purpose counters have also been made operational besides a regular counter with proper display of services made therein.

Besides this, Prasad also inaugurated Bihar's first but country's 10th Addhar Kendra at a hotel at which 16 counters have been set up for Aadhar updation works to the public.

"At this Addhar Kendra, every day at least 1000 Adhara cards would be updated with all services made available over 3000 square feet of space," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Women's post office Post office Aadhaar card
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp