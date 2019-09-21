Bihar's first all-women employee Post Office inaugurated

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday inaugurated Bihar's first all-women employee post office on the campus of Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC).

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said that sub-post office of BPSC has been upgraded to the status of Bihar's first all-women employee post office in a symbolic move to encourage the empowerment of women.

"This all-women employee post office will deal with all correspondent materials of BPSC competitive examinations and help the aspirants in providing required postal services," he said, adding that an arrangement for the campus delivery has also been attached with this post office.

From the post of a postmaster to post person have been filled with women employees, who will manage the work of registering the letters to delivery of posts.

The multi-purpose counters have also been made operational besides a regular counter with proper display of services made therein.

Besides this, Prasad also inaugurated Bihar's first but country's 10th Addhar Kendra at a hotel at which 16 counters have been set up for Aadhar updation works to the public.

"At this Addhar Kendra, every day at least 1000 Adhara cards would be updated with all services made available over 3000 square feet of space," he said.