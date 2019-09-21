Firework accident kills man, injures four in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: A 45 -year-old man was killed and four others injured in a blast in Bihar's Bettiah district on early Saturday morning. At least a dozen of cattle were also hurt in the blast at the house of one Niren Miya at Haridipatti village.

The incident happened when Niren was allegedly rolling some crackers for the Diwali sales along with a few others. He was killed on the spot while the injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

The blast was so powerful that it rocked the adjoining areas and caused minor damages to four houses of the neighbourhood.

An investigation is underway to find out more details of the accident.