In a first, ED attaches chimpanzees, marmosets under PMLA against wildlife smuggler​

By doing so, the central agency 'allowed' zoo authorities in Kolkata to retain the animals as the smuggler was making attempts to take them away.

Chimpanzee

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Believe it or not, the ED has attached three chimpanzees and four marmosets as part of a money laundering probe against a wildlife smuggler of West Bengal.

The central agency, which probes serious money laundering crimes, said the first-of-its-kind attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "enabled" zoo authorities in Kolkata to retain the animals as the smuggler was making attempts to take them away.

An attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) renders an asset out of bounds for its owner and it can be further confiscated by the agency after the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA, a quasi-judicial body, approves the attachment within 180 days.

The agency said that the three chimpanzees have become a major point of attraction for the visitors of the Alipore zoological garden in Kolkata and hence, a source of revenue too. It said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh.

The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for "illegal possession" of wild animals.

The ED said the state police had booked Guha for "forgery and using forged documents as genuine as he was found using a forged permission letter to illegally transport the wildlife birds purportedly issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, WildLife and Chief Wildlife Warden, West Bengal."

It took over the case under PMLA based on this police FIR. The ED said its probe found Guha was "running an organised wildlife smuggling racket". "He is a clever criminal and recorded contradictory statements before the customs authorities and wildlife authorities to evade action from both the departments," it alleged.

ED said that Guha also obtained fake certificates regarding birth of the three chimpanzees in India."This attachment has enabled the zoo authorities to keep the animals with them.The action by the ED will deter dealers against indulging in illegal trade of animals and wildlife," it said.

