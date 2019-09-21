Home Nation

Kashmir residents say they are being charged by telcos despite no service

Several subscribers said they were hoping that charges for the period of communication shutdown will be waived as it was done in the aftermath of 2016 agitation and 2014 floods in Kashmir.

Published: 21st September 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier patrols during security lockdown in Srinagar. (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Kashmir has been facing communications blackout for the past 47 days with virtually no mobile phone and internet services, but many residents in the Valley say they have been sent bills by telecom companies for services that were not provided.

The telecom companies have billed the subscribers for the period of communication blockade which began on August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

"Mobile phone and internet services are not functional in Kashmir since August 5 but still I have been billed Rs 779 by Airtel. I fail to understand what are we being charged for," Obaid Nabi, a resident of Safakadal, said.

Mohammad Umar, who has a BSNL mobile connection, said his average monthly mobile bill used to be around Rs 380 but he was surprised to find an inflated bill for the shutdown period.

"I have been billed Rs 470 for the last month. The surprising aspect is that the phone services are not working for the past one and a half months," Umar said.

READ HERE | Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter takes over her Twitter, seeks details on detentions in Jammu and Kashmir

Several subscribers said they were hoping that charges for the period of communication shutdown will be waived as it was done in the aftermath of 2016 agitation and 2014 floods in Kashmir.

Bharti Airtel did not respond to an email query sent on the issue.

Queries were also sent to Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, but no response was received.

BSNL Chairman PK Purwar told PTI that rebate has been applied in all except in 3,000 cases, and in those specific instances too the state-owned corporation will apply the rebate when the subscriber goes to pay his bills.

Residents also said private schools in the city and some other towns in the Valley are calling parents to the schools on the pretext of providing assignments and syllabus for their wards and asking them to pay the fees, including transport charges, for the months of August, September and October.

"The kids have not gone to school since first week of August due to prevailing situation in Kashmir but the school authorities have asked me to deposit the fees for months of August, September and October," Farooq Ahmad Dar, who has two children studying in a leading missionary school of the Valley, said.

Dar and other parents like him said they were furious that the school authorities asked them to pay even the transportation charges for the three- month period.

"I can understand that the school has to pay the salaries for their staff but why are they asking for transport charges when the buses have not been plying for more than a month now," Mudasir Ahmad, another parent, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir lockdown Article 370 Telecom Companies
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp