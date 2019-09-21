Home Nation

Married women happier than those in live-in relationships: RSS-linked group

As per a survey by Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabodhan Kendra, married women have a very high level of happiness, whereas the level of happiness was lowest in women in live-in relationships.

Published: 21st September 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release the findings of the survey (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday will release findings of a survey conducted by a Sangh-linked organisation that claims married women are more happy than those in live-in relationships.

The survey was conducted by Pune-based Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabodhan Kendra (DSAPK) and its findings were discussed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's coordination meeting in Pushkar earlier this month, sources in the RSS said.

They said as per the survey, married women have a very high level of happiness, whereas the level of happiness was lowest in women in live-in relationships. The findings of the survey will be released after Bhagwat's interaction with the foreign media.

RSS publicity in-charge Arun Kumar in an official statement released on Saturday said Bhagwat's interaction with the foreign media is a routine exercise. This meeting is part of the RSS's continuous process of interacting with people from different walks of life, he said. Bhagwat will brief the international media about the RSS, its views and its functioning, Kumar said.

