No electricity supply at home, yet locals receive bills in Chhattisgarh village

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh blamed the authorities for not providing electricity.

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By ANI

BALARAMPUR: The locals in Pateri Para of Sanawal village here claimed that they have received electricity bills without having electricity supply in their area.

"There are around 40 houses in this village and there is no electricity anywhere. People cook in dark, children study using lamps. But we have been sent electricity bills without electricity," said a local.

"The MPs promise us but do not fulfil them. They said they will provide electricity but so far we have been living in the dark," said another local.

When contacted, Balrampur District Collector, Sanjeev Kumar Jha said "We got to know about it through the media. We will set up a team for investigation in the matter as an investigation is needed to be done if anything like that has happened. We will investigate it."

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh blamed the authorities for not providing electricity. "We had sanctioned electricity for this village. But the responsible authorities did not act on it. But soon after this monsoon, we will start the work of providing electricity to the villagers," he said.

