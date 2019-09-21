Quality fuel, EVs, smarter monitoring of air quality suggested for cleaner air

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Source-specific solutions such as improved fuel quality, phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles, bringing electric vehicles on roads, and accelerating the use of clean energy such as solar power were among the major recommendations in a symposium on air pollution hosted by Amity University.

More effective monitoring, making a national network for monitoring of air quality smarter and intelligent using biodata analytics and artificial intelligence; low-cost sensor technologies to democratise air quality monitoring; and more effective implementation through good governance and inter-state cooperation were the other recommendations.

The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region has been a matter of grave concern for the last few years.

Air pollution has claimed over 7 million lives a year and is a major cause of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and lung cancer worldwide.

It also accelerates climate change. Tackling it can help reduce health risks related to weather extremes, sea-level rise, drought and food production.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Environment Engineers Research Institute (NEERI) have declared vehicular emission as a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi and the NCR.

P B Sharma, vice-chancellor, Amity University Gurugram, said: “Air quality of Delhi and the NCR region became a major concern when the AQI touched 999 in the month of October 2015. We took the call as early as October 2015 to establish a Centre of Environmental Health Sciences.

Air pollution killing over 7 million a year

Air pollution claims more than 7 million lives a year and is a major cause of non-communicable disease such as heart disease and lung cancer worldwide. It also accelerates climate change. Tackling it can help reduce health risks related to weather extremes, sea-level rise, drought and food production.