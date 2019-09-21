Home Nation

Should a PM speak like this: Sharad Pawar on Modi's Pakistan jibe

Modi, at a rally in Nashik ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections on Thursday, had claimed that Pawar, at a recent event, said he liked Pakistan.

Published: 21st September 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 08:42 PM

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDNAGAR (Maharashtra): NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's swipe about Pawar `liking' Pakistan, and said it did not behove a PM to speak before verifying the facts.

Addressing a rally in Nashik on Thursday, ahead of Maharashtra elections, Modi alleged that Congress leaders' comments were being used by `other countries' against India.

"I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes. He said he likes the neighbouring country. But everyone knows where the terror factory is," Modi had said.

Countering him, Pawar said in Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra on Saturday that the ruling establishment and the army in Pakistan have a policy of badmouthing India.

"This policy is not in the interest of common people in Pakistan, but it serves the interests of the rulers in that country. I said this. Did this help Pakistan in any way? Should a prime minister speak in this way?" Pawar asked.

The NCP later released video of Pawar's original remarks, where he had said that political and military establishment of Pakistan spreads hatred against India, but when he visited that country during Indian cricket team's Pakistan tour, he saw people's love for India.

With the Election Commission announcing state Assembly polls on October 21, Pawar asked NCP workers to oust the BJP and Shiv Sena from power.

The NCP -- which has seen a lot of senior leaders exiting in the recent weeks -- will give opportunity to youngsters in these elections, Pawar said.

He also hit out at the Union and Maharashtra governments over job losses and agrarian crisis.

