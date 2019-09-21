Six dead, several injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP's Etah

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least six persons were feared dead and several left injured following a major blast in a cracker manufacturing unit in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The intensity of the blast, which took place in a factory in Guddha locality under Mirhachi police station area of Etah, is said to be so huge that scores of people were feared trapped beneath the debris of the house.

Eleven people were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. “Two persons died on way to the hospital. We are trying to find out the reason for the blast,” said Etah ASP Sanjay Kumar.

As per the local sources, the blast took place at around 11 am on Saturday. The first blast was followed by 15-20 more blasts in a series with smoke billowing all over.

The cracker manufacturing unit was being run in a house situated in Guddha locality. As per the police sources, the licence for the unit was in the name of one Munni Devi. At the time of the blast, at least 15-20 workers were present inside the unit.

The deceased have been identified as included Soni (35), Sheetal (16) Kusheena and Rajni whose body was found several metres away from the blast site. However, one person, who lost his life, could not be identified.

While some bodies were blown to smithereens, the entire family of one Naresh was under the debris.

Upon intimation, DM and SSP Etah reached the spot and rescue and relief work was on at the blast site. Senior police officials were conducting a probe to ascertain the reasons of the blast.