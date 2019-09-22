Abrogation of Article 370 will help Dalits join administrative services: JP Nadda

Home Nation

Nadda said important laws passed by Parliament over the years, including the Right to Information Act, SC/ST act and those pertaining to domestic violence, will now be implemented there.

JP Nadda
By PTI

BENGALURU: The abrogation of Article 370 would pave the way for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, so far leading lives of second class citizens,to join the mainstream of the nation, BJP working president JP Nadda said here on Sunday.

It is not only a joyous moment for the people of India, but also for those in Jammu and Kashmir because they were leading the lives of second class citizens. Now they can join the mainstream of the nation," he said addressing a gathering on the topic "One nation, one constitution at the Palace Grounds here.

Nadda said important laws passed by Parliament over the years, including the Right to Information Act, SC/ST act and those pertaining to domestic violence, will now be implemented there.

READ | Article 370 was a cancer that left Kashmir bleeding: Rajnath Singh

"With the abrogation, Gujjars and Bakharwals can also contest elections. There will be reservations for SC/ST in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly," Nadda said.

He said abrogation of Article 370 would also give Dalits the right to join the judicial and administrative services, something which they were not allowed to do previously.

"There were provisions that Dalits from Punjab who went to Jammu and Kashmir cannot do any work other than being sanitation workers. This was the injustice committed on them," he said.

Stating that the world has stood by India on its action of abrogating provisions of Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said Pakistan stands isolated in the world today (on Kashmir issue).

He flayed the opposition parties for 'spreading lies' for seven decades that Jammu and enjoyed special status.

"It is not true that Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It is a historic lie spreaed by political parties. If you read the Constitution and Article 370, it's clearly mentioned there that it is temporary and transitional," Nadda said.

 

