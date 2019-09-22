Amit Shah blames Nehru for PoK, says Kashmir, for BJP, is about keeping India undivided

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: BJP National President Amit Shaha on Sunday said that, unlike other political parties, his party looks up at the Kashmir issue from the point of view of keeping India undivided and not as a means of politics.

“Three generations of Bharatiya Janata Party have given their lives for Kashmir,” Shah said while explaining the Union government’s decision behind abrogation of article 370 of the constitution at a public rally organized as part of his party’s campaign.

Shah came down heavily against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Opposition seeks to politicize the issue while BJP looks at it from the perspective of patriotism.

“Rahul Gandhi says Article 370 is a political issue. Rahul ‘baba’, you have come into politics now, but three generations of BJP have given their lives for Kashmir, for the abrogation of Article 370. It’s not a political matter for us, it’s part of our goal to keep Bharat Mata undivided,” Shah said while speaking at a rally in Western Mumbai Suburb Goregaon.

He also blamed first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). “The PoK would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country,” Shah said and also opined that the issue of accession of Kashmir should have been handled by the then home minister Vallabhbhai Patil, instead of PM Nehru.

“Three dynasties which ruled Kashmiris didn't allow the anti-corruption bureau to be set up there,” he added without taking any names.

“Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir are now feeling the heat despite the cold there,” Shah said.

He also stated that there is no unrest in Kashmir.

“Not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said and added that in the coming days, “terrorism will be finished”.

The Union home minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision. “I congratulate Prime Minister Modi’s bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 & 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the government for the second time with 305 seats,” Shah said.

Shah also made it clear that the issue would form the political plank for his party in poll-bound Maharashtra.

He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to tell people if they support or oppose the removal of Article 370.

Shah also expressed confidence that Devendra Fadnavis will again be the chief minister after the state polls next month.

The state Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.