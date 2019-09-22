BJP behind plot to bring down government: Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Was there a major political honey-trap being plotted to destabilize the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh? The state’s law and public relations minister PC Sharma alleged on Thursday that entire BJP is involved in this (honey-trap) episode which could have been part of BJP’s continued plans to destabilize the Kamal Nath government.

“But our government is alert to all developments and will not allow any BJP plans to succeed,” the state law minister said. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava, however, said the allegations being leveled by the Congress are baseless. “Can any government fall to a honey-trap? If the present government claims a threat from a honey trap racket then one can imagine how brittle it is,” Bhargava said.