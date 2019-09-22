Home Nation

Bus driver in Noida 'mistakenly' issued challan for driving without helmet

The officials, however, claimed that the driver was penalised for not wearing a seat belt, however, the challan was mistakenly issued under the wrong category.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By ANI

NOIDA: The owner of a private bus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh claimed that he had been issued an online traffic challan with the offence bein mentioned as 'driving without a helmet'.

The challan of Rs 500 was received by the owner of the bus, Nirankar Singh on September 11.

"A challan has been issued to one of the bus drivers for not wearing a helmet. This bus was used for factory work and school purposes. The challan was received online," said Singh.

The officials, however, claimed that the driver was penalised for not wearing a seat belt, however, the challan was mistakenly issued under the wrong category.

However, the police claimed that they had to issue a challan for not wearing a seat belt but 'by mistake' challan was issued for not wearing a helmet.

"Bus driver wasn't wearing a seat belt. Challan was mistakenly issued for 'no helmet'. It has been updated with the offence of not wearing a seat belt," Himanshu Tiwari, Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) told ANI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act Traffic Challan
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp