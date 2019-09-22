Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government writes to Centre for guidelines to rehabilitate internally displaced Bastar tribals

The Adivasis of as many 644 villages in south Bastar witnessed the widespread displacement after the tribals were caught between the Maoists and the controversial Salwa Judum campaign, 14 years ago.

Published: 22nd September 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The issue of rehabilitation of thousands of displaced Bastar tribals willing to return to their home state continues to hang fire. The Chhattisgarh government has now written to the Centre seeking comprehensive guidelines regarding the return of these tribals from south Chhattisgarh who have moved to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

The Adivasis of as many 644 villages in south Bastar witnessed the widespread displacement after the tribals were caught between the Maoists and the controversial Salwa Judum campaign, some 14 years ago.

The internally displaced tribals from south Bastar who migrated to neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana and Odisha, had now invoked a clause on ‘in situ rehabilitation’ of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2005. Most of them who moved out are still reluctant to return to Chhattisgarh owing to the looming Maoist terror.

“Some displaced families want to get settled in Telangana, AP while some displaced tribals wish a safer place in their native district in Chhattisgarh. As “In-Situ” rehabilitation is to be done either over forest land or over alternative land under Section 3 (1) (m) of FRA and the matter equally involves area of two or more states, a clarification is required whether this provision is applicable in case of inter-state displacement,” secretary (ST/SC Welfare department) DD Singh wrote to the ministry of Tribal Affairs seeking guideline.

In July this year, the union tribal affairs ministry took the decision for carrying out a survey to identify the displaced tribals who can be entitled to rehabilitation under the FRA-2005. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in mid-June though instructed Chhattisgarh to begin survey taking help from adjoining states of Telangana, AP and Odisha to begin the survey but it couldn’t start.

A Raipur-based voluntary organisation CGNet Swara Foundation has found out that about 5000 tribal families are being displaced and they are living mostly in Telangana and AP.

The Section 39 (1) (m) of the FRA-2006 provides “right to in-situ rehabilitation including alternative land in cases where the ST or other traditional forest dwellers have been illegally evicted or displaced from forest land of any description without receiving their legal entitlement to rehabilitation prior to December 2005”.

The state government admits it’s an extensive work to be accomplished in areas affected by the left wing extremism.

On August 6, as many as 112 tribal families in a joint request to the state chief secretary had expressed their willingness to settle along the roadside villages. “Our villages are worst affected by Maoist violence and we can't return there. The government therefore should offer us safer land in place of our Maoist-village land under Section 3 (1) (M) of FRA,” the letter of villagers stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh government displaced Bastar tribals
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp