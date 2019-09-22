Congress opposes Goa govt's move on Aadhaar at employment exchange 

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Goa government of violating a Supreme Court order by making Aadhaar compulsory for online registration with the state's employment exchange.

Speaking to reporters here, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar questioned the state Labour department's move and asked how it could make Aadhaar compulsory when, he claimed, "the SC order states that it cannot be enforced in instances where there are no direct monetary benefits".

The SC, in September last year, had upheld the Constitutional validity of 'Aadhaar' but ruled that it is not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

It would, however, remain mandatory for filing of Income Tax (IT) returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Chodankar said in case someone who has registered with the employment exchange approaches court over this, it could lead to scrapping of recruitment done after the 'Aadhaar compulsory' notification was issued in February.

He also objected to the state government making employment cards permanent instead of the earlier three-year validity.

The disadvantage of such permanent cards was that it would lead to wrong job and employment statistics as the applicant's work status would not get updated even if he managed to get a job or dies or migrates, Chodankar said.