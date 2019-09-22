Congress plans 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' in Gujarat

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: To spread Mahatma Gandhi's message, the Gujarat Congress has decided to organise a march to Sabarmati from two places -- one from Porbandar, his place of birth, and the other from Dandi, famous for the 'salt satyagrah'. The march will start on September 27 and culminate on October 2 at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Termed as the 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra', the march is aimed at spreading the ideologies and ethos of Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, said a Gujarat Congress leader.

All senior state party leaders are expected to participate in the march.

Arjun Modwadia, senior Congress leader, said during the 400-km Porbandar-Sabarmati march, meetings would be organised in most towns and villages.

The year is also special for the Congress due to the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

The party has released a poster with a Mahatma Gandhi's statement -- One should be governed by the same rule for internal cleanliness that it is governed by for outer cleanliness.

A senior congress leader said the BJP was emphasising on cleanliness on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, but everyone knew it was just politics.

After the event, the party would organise seminars and lectures on the Gandhian values. The programme is likely to be replicated in all states.