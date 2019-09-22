Fadnavis would the next Maharashtra CM, declares Amit Shah

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for providing better facility and services to the people over last five years and said he would return as the next CM with a two-third majority.

Shah, who addressed a rally here to explain the union government’s decision on Kashmir, slammed the Congress-NCP led alliance for their opposition to abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

“People of Maharashtra should show the Congress, NCP their place for opposing the abrogation of the articles that ensured full and final integration of J&K with India. This is the first election after the removal of Article 370 and people of Maharashtra should decide whether they want to side with parties that espouse the cause of nationalism or promote their own dynasties,” Shah said while sounding the BJP’s Maharashtra Assembly poll bugle.

Shah also laid all speculations to rest about pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena by asserting that the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to return to power in the state under Fadnavis on October 24.

While referring to NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement at Aurangabad that, “Maharashtra shall see a change in government if there is no Pulwama like incident”, Shah slammed him saying that the opposition tries to politicize all issues.

“For the last two-three days, the Congress and NCP people are saying if this/that doesn’t happen they will win… I want to tell you that the NDA government in Maharashtra will return with three-fourth seats,” Shah said.

Praising Fadnavis, Shah said that the Chief Minister has provided better services and facilities to the people of the state in the last five years. He said that in terms of education, the government has taken Maharashtra from 17th to third position and on investment, the state stands at Number 2.

He also credited Fadnavis for increased agriculture growth rate.

Shah’s statement assumes importance on the backdrop that the prevailing confusion over the BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing formula.