Home Nation

Govt must learn from IIM how to keep cows, bulls away from highways: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief said that IIM professors must explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front Model can be a better business model and would attract tourists.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at BJP-led state government for holding a "Leadership Development Programme" at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow, saying that the government must learn from the esteemed organisation how to prevent cows and bulls from wandering on highways.

"They are earning crores from the expressway. I have heard that they are earning Rs 1.50 crore per day. How about the quality and maintenance of highways? At least they must learn from IIM how cows and bulls can be kept away from the highways," said Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

"This is what they should learn from IIM, because this is the biggest problem that has emerged," he said.

"They must also learn how to make quality roads. Roads have been reduced to potholes. If they cannot learn in IIM then they must give SP an opportunity," he said.

He also said that IIM professors must explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front Model can be a better business model and would attract tourists.

"I request IIM professors to explain to the government how the river front can be made a better business model. So much of public money is invested upon it and even the enquiry is over. It can be a worldwide tourist attraction," said Akhilesh Yadav talking about the Gomti project that was undertaken during his tenure.

Uttar Pradesh ministers attended the third session of the leadership development programme at IIM on Sunday. The first session of the programme was held on September 8 in which Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers attended a special training programme. The second session was on September 15.

The SP leader further said: "It would be better that instead of going to IIM in batches, Uttar Pradesh should have got two new IIMs. They are going to IIM when the government has already completed half of its tenure."  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav BJP Leadership Development Programme IIM
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp