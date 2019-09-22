Here's why drivers in Rajasthan have to put up their family photos on their vehicles' dashboards

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The transport department in Rajasthan has issued a rather surprising directive to all its drivers. In an internal memo, it has asked all drivers of the government and private vehicles attached to the department to put up a photograph of their wife, children and themselves on the dashboard of their car. This, the administrators say, will prevent the drivers from indulging in rash driving.

The state transport minister Pratap Singh Kahcahariyawas informed that the logic behind the directive was that the “photographs of their family members would make the drivers remember that their kith and kin are waiting for them at home and hence, inspire them to drive more carefully.

A separate road safety cell remains in the department and though it is spending about 50 crores rupees every year on road safety, yet there is no decrease in road accidents. The state witnesses more than 10 thousand deaths in road accidents and as per orders issued by Deputy Transport Commissioner (Administration) Amrita Chaudhary, these photo frames were to given by the department and such family pictures had to be installed on the dashboard under the "Hamein Hai Intezaar (We are Waiting)” scheme so as to urge and inspire drivers from rash driving.

It is being said that the scheme will be implemented in other departments too, including roadways and motor garages, and as per Rajesh Yadav, secretary and commissioner (transport ).

"The file has been sent to the minister for approval,” said Yadav.

However, the strange reasoning has kicked off a row. The drivers are reportedly unhappy as the photographs of their family would be publicly exposed. However, the minister is not perturbed with the row and feels confident that all drivers shall be persuaded to join in since the intention is to ensure safety and security of their lives.