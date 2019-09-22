Home Nation

Here's why drivers in Rajasthan have to put up their family photos on their vehicles' dashboards

Such family pictures had to be installed on the dashboard under the "Hamein Hai Intezaar (We are Waiting)” scheme so as to urge and inspire drivers from rash driving.

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a truck used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Image of a truck used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The transport department in Rajasthan has issued a rather surprising directive to all its drivers. In an internal memo, it has asked all drivers of the government and private vehicles attached to the department to put up a photograph of their wife, children and themselves on the dashboard of their car. This, the administrators say, will prevent the drivers from indulging in rash driving.

The state transport minister Pratap Singh Kahcahariyawas informed that the logic behind the directive was that the “photographs of their family members would make the drivers remember that their kith and kin are waiting for them at home and hence, inspire them to drive more carefully.

A separate road safety cell remains in the department and though it is spending about 50 crores rupees every year on road safety, yet there is no decrease in road accidents. The state witnesses more than 10 thousand deaths in road accidents and as per orders issued by Deputy Transport Commissioner (Administration) Amrita Chaudhary, these photo frames were to given by the department and such family pictures had to be installed on the dashboard under the "Hamein Hai Intezaar (We are Waiting)” scheme so as to urge and inspire drivers from rash driving.

It is being said that the scheme will be implemented in other departments too, including roadways and motor garages, and as per Rajesh Yadav, secretary and commissioner (transport ).

"The file has been sent to the minister for approval,” said Yadav.

However, the strange reasoning has kicked off a row. The drivers are reportedly unhappy as the photographs of their family would be publicly exposed. However, the minister is not perturbed with the row and feels confident that all drivers shall be persuaded to join in since the intention is to ensure safety and security of their lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan drivers road safety
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp