Home Nation

Indian economy in fine fettle: Ravi Shankar Prasad

He was speaking before a gathering of businessmen and members of Bihar Industries Association's annual function.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The economy of the country is in fine fettle and has registered around 28 per cent rise in foreign investments, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday.

He was speaking before a gathering of businessmen and members of Bihar Industries Association's annual function.

"Everybody should know that the IT sector amongst others has witnessed highest investment that shows how the investors are sure of the emerging robust economy of India," Shankar said refuting the claims of economic slowdown.

Quoting recent decision of NDA government, Prasad said that taxes have been reduced from 34 per cent to 17 per cent in order to encourage 'Make In India' endeavour.

"India has become the world's second mobile manufacturing country following mammoth productions and subsequent demands of products," he claimed.

There are around 260 industrial units involved in manufacturing the parts and mobiles in the country, he said.

"Buoyed over the substantial growths in these sectors, the government of India is promoting manufacturing of electronic medical machines in order to make the country self-reliant in its production," he said.

Besides this, he informed the industrialists that East Central Railway has decided to construct five new platforms at Harding Park. "For this,postal department has also decided to exchange its land with the ministry of railway," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Economic slowdownb
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp