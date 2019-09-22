Kolkata Diary: What's happenignat the City of Joy

Pranab Mondal By

IIT-Kharagpur designs three-wheeler

IIT Kharagpur has developed an electric three-wheeler that promises to be better than existing e-rickshaws in load carrying capacity, sturdiness, maintenance cost, speed and manoeuvrability. The e-rickshaws dotting the city outskirts and districts are manufactured by small units running without a licence and registration. The IIT team involved in the project has built the e-rickshaw from scratch, instead of retrofitting an existing one. The tech institution has floated a start-up for commercialisation of the vehicles.

Keep an eye out for burglars: Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma

Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma asked his force to remain vigilant against burglars and increase the duration of night patrolling during the Durga Puja festive season. In a monthly crime conference with the officers in-charge of all police stations last Tuesday, Sharma issued the warning.

The incidence of burglary usually increases in Kolkata during the festive season as people tend to stay away from home for longer hours. The city has been known to record a spike in burglary during Durga Puja, considered Bengal’s biggest festival.

Teachers to be hired before Puja break

The state college service commission will complete the process of recruiting 2,000 assistant professors for state-aided colleges before the Puja holidays, according the commission sources. The commission had started the current recruitment drive in August last year. Candidates are being interviewed since January. All selected candidates will join the colleges by end of this year. A fresh round of recruitment drive is set to start again towards the beginning of next year. The commission had received 28,000 applications for the 2,000 odd posts.

Visit to Tiger Hill to cost Rs 50 more

Tourists visiting Tiger Hill, Darjeeling’s famous sunrise point, for a glimpse of the Kanchenjunga have to shell out R50 each. The forest department’s decision to introduce the entry-fee has drawn objections from tour operators who fear they would have to foot the expense for all those who have already booked their Puja holidays. The travel agents are at loggerheads with police over restrictions on the number of vehicles travelling to Tiger Hill every day.