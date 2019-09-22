Passengers, crew suffer injury after thunderstorm damages Delhi-Vijaywada Air India flight
The flight - AI-467 - departed from Delhi at 7.28 p.m. It was scheduled to land at 9.40 p.m. in Vijaywada.
Published: 22nd September 2019 11:49 AM | Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 11:49 AM
NEW DELHI: The passengers and crew members of an Air India plane flying from Delhi to Vijaywada reportedly sustained injuries after the aircraft suffered damage due to a thunderstorm, sources said on Saturday.
The passengers suffered minor bruises, sources said.
Air India has started an investigation into the incident.