Passengers, crew suffer injury after thunderstorm damages Delhi-Vijaywada Air India flight

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The passengers and crew members of an Air India plane flying from Delhi to Vijaywada reportedly sustained injuries after the aircraft suffered damage due to a thunderstorm, sources said on Saturday.

The flight - AI-467 - departed from Delhi at 7.28 p.m. It was scheduled to land at 9.40 p.m. in Vijaywada.

The passengers suffered minor bruises, sources said.

Air India has started an investigation into the incident.