Home Nation

Petrol, diesel price hike continues for sixth-day straight after Saudi Arabia's Aramco attack

Global crude oil prices have been rising sharply in the aftermath of the drone missile strikes on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that halted 5 per cent of the global supply.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

Picture for Representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a sharp jump on Sunday - the highest in the last six days after the drone attack on the oil processing facility of Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The Petrol price rose by 27 paise to Rs 73.62 a litre in Delhi. The rate of diesel was increased by 18 paise to Rs 66.74 per litre.

The increase has taken the overall price hike since September 17 to Rs 1.59 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 1.31 for diesel.

Similar hike in petrol and diesel prices has also been recorded in various cities across the country.

ALSO READ: Saudi oil output cut in half after drones strike Aramco site

The price of petrol was at Rs 76.32 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 79.29 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 76.52 per litre in Chennai, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Similarly, the rate of diesel was at Rs 69.15 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.01 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 70.56 per litre in Chennai after the hike on Sunday.

Global crude oil prices have been rising sharply in the aftermath of the drone missile strikes on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that halted 5 per cent of the global supply.

ALSO READ: We are committed to meet India's energy security needs, says Saudi Arabia

On September 16, crude oil prices soared 15 per cent, the highest in 20 years on a single day.

On Friday, the benchmark Brent prices rose by $4.50 per barrel to $64.63 per barrel.

Analysts have warned that the attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities may add a risk premium to oil and gasoline prices, at least for the time being.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
saudi arabia Aramco ARAMCO attack Petrol price hike Diesel price hike
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp