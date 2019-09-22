Home Nation

Several houses partially submerged in floodwater in UP's Prayagraj

Relentless rains have led to flood-like situation in the region with the villages near the banks of rivers being partially submerged in water.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: Flood like situation continues in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after water level of rivers Yamuna and Ganga continued to rise due to heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days.

While in some areas due to the presence of plastic and silt in the drain, stagnant water has become a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

"Heaps of garbage is lying outside our houses. Roads are blocked due to water and we were not able to go out of our houses. We are now shifting to some other places but there are people who are still trapped inside their houses," said Srijan Shrivastav, a local.

Schools located in Prayagraj city were closed for three days starting September 19 in view of the developing situation.

As many as 210 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village in the district last week after water flooded into a few villages as rivers continue to swell.

