Three Bihar parties look to maximise gains in Jharkhand Assembly elections

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand has become the battleground state for Bihar’s regional parties JD(U), RJD and LJP as they are trying to strengthen their political heft. Janata Dal (United), a part of NDA at the centre and a crucial ally of BJP in Bihar, will be fighting alone in the Jharkhand elections. It will try to woo voters with the ‘Nitish Model’ of Bihar. As Jharkhand has a significant percentage of ‘Kurmi’ voters, the party has decided to make inroads in the traditional vote bank of AJSU party.

If JDU gets four seats in Jharkhand, it will get the recognition of a national party from the Election Commission. JD(U)’s political strategist Prashant Kishor is targeting more seats. “Adivasi-Moolwasi population, which got nothing during the last 19 years, are looking for an alternative for which ‘Nitish Model’ could inspire them to vote in our favour,” said JD(U) state chief Salkhan Murmu.

Meanwhile, LJP’s Parliamentary Board president Chirag Paswan has laid claim on six seats. According to Paswan, talks are on with BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Raghubar Das in this regard. LJP wants to contest from Nala, Jarmundi, Hussainabad, Badkagaon, Podayyahat and Latehar.

RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, who has also been trying to gain lost grounds in Palamu, will be hold a Sankalp Yatra. The RJD is eyeing Garhwa, Latehar, Manika, Hussainabad, Bishrampur, Bhavnathpur, Panki, Chatra, Degohar, Godda, Dumka, Jamua and Gandeya seats.