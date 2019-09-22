Three women get ticket as AAP releases list of 22 candidates for Haryana assembly polls 

Home Nation

AAP had not contested the assembly polls in 2014, in which the BJP came to power for the first time in Haryana.

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Sunday released a list of 22 candidates for the next month's assembly polls in Haryana.

Three women have figured in the list released by AAP's Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind.

In the Lok Sabha elections, AAP had an electoral understanding with the Jannayak Janata Party, a split-away faction of the Indian National Lok Dal.

After the Lok Sabha debacle, in which the alliance failed to win even a single seat, both parties parted ways.

The candidates fielded by AAP are Yogeshwar Sharma (Panchkula), Anshul Kumar Agarwal (Ambala City), Gurdev Singh Sura (Ladwa), Anoop Sandhu (Asandh), Rajkumar Pehal (Julana), Lakshya Garg (Fatehabad), Manjeet Ranga (Uklana), Sandeep Lohra (Narnaund), Manoj Rathi (Hansi), Anoop Singh (Barwala) and Pawan Hindustani (Tosham).

The other candidates are Munipal Atri (Garhi Sampla Kiloi), Anita Chhikara (Bahadurgarh), Ashwani Dulhera (Bahadurgarh), Ajay Sharma (Mahendergarh), Ranbir Singh Rathi (Gurugram), Karan Singh Dagar (Hodal), Kuldeep Kaushik (Palwal), Santosh Yadav (Faridabad NIT), Dharamvir Bhadana (Badkhal), Harinder Bhati (Ballabgarh) and Kumari Sumanlata Vashisth (Faridabad).

The elections to 90 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

 

