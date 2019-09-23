10 killed, eight injured in Assam road mishap

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a road mishap in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday.

The mishap occurred on National Highway 37 when a bus, travelling to Dibrugarh, collided head-on with a Traveller which was coming from Tinsukia.

The collision was such that the Traveller was reduced to a mangled heap after having thrown into a roadside gorge.

Four people were killed on the spot. Six others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The eight injured were admitted to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital and official sources said the condition of some of them was critical.

The driver of the bus fled the scene immediately after the accident.