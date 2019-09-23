Amit Shah moots idea of multipurpose identity card for Indian citizens

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday suggested a single multipurpose identity card for all utilities such as Aadhaar number, electoral photo identity card, PAN and passport number etc.

Shah, however, clarified that no such proposal is under process but added that Digital Census has the potential to bring all kinds of cards on one platform.

Such a mechanism can save money and reduce duplication of documents, the minister said.

Shah said digitally capturing data for Census and National Population Register (NPR) via the mobile application can help in merging multiple individual databases into a single multipurpose card.

“Aadhar card, voter ID card, bank account, passport all those details can be put together in one platform with Digital Census. If the Census is properly undertaken and data maintained in digital format, certain software can be developed to include all details in one card. No such scheme has been made by the government but I am speaking about the potential of Digital Census. We can avoid duplication of documents and save money. Digital Census is important,” Shah said while addressing Census officials.