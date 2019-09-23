Assam job seeker arrested after threatening PM Modi, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 35-year-old quirky job seeker in Assam has been arrested by the police for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state’s Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Facebook, the accused, Lintu Kishore Sarmah, predicted that a terror attack during an election rally in Guwahati in 2021 would endanger the lives of PM Modi and Sarma.

“On that day, a huge public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in Assam’s Guwahati…The target of the terrorist will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Himanta Biswa Sarma will die,” the accused wrote on the social media platform on September 15.

“Himanta’s life is now in my hand. If Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to save his life, then he should give me a job at the office of Nalbari Deputy Commissioner immediately,” the accused wrote.

Assembly elections in Assam will be held in 2021.

The police registered a case against him after an FIR was filed in connection with the “offensive” post by one Samej Uddin with Nalbari police station.

Nalbari Superintendent of Police (SP), Amandeep Kaur, said the man was arrested on Sunday.

“After one person reported about the offensive comment, we started an investigation and arrested the man from his house. He admitted to having written it. He proclaimed to be an astrologer,” she said.

“Some people want attention. However, such things create a lot of reaction in the public domain. Even in the past, we found some boys writing all sorts of stuff on social media. We counselled them. But, in this case, the accused is not minor but a 35-year-old,” the SP added.