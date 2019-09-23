Home Nation

BJP MLA Surendra Singh booked for abusing UP government official

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and investigations are on, police said, adding further action will be taken on the basis of evidence.

By PTI

BALLIA: A case has been registered against BJP MLA Surendra Singh for allegedly abusing and threatening a government official, police said on Monday.

The action was taken after an official in the state's electricity department had given a written complaint against the controversial MLA from Baria, they said.

Earlier this month, a superintending engineer in the state's electricity department, Ram Kishore had alleged that the MLA had called him on his mobile phone and pressurised him to transfer a junior engineer.

When Kishore tried explaining to Surendra Singh the difficulties in doing so, the MLA used foul language and threatened him, the official alleged.

Kishore had forwarded copies of the complaint to senior officials of his department, administration and police along with the audio of the conversation.

He has also alleged that there was a threat to his life.

