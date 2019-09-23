BJP working president JP Nadda meets Rahul Dravid, Chandrashekar Kambar in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP Working President JP Nadda met former cricketer Rahul Dravid at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Nadda and the BJP team briefed Dravid on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and the reasons why it was scrapped.

Met Gyanpith Awardee Shri Chandrasekhar Kambar at his residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka under Sampark Abhiyan.



Discussed how the abrogation of Article 370 & 35(A) will help in connecting the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh with mainstream development. pic.twitter.com/fILJuzeWBr — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) 22 September 2019

The BJP team informed Dravid about what they called the many anomalies that had crept into governing the state effectively because of Article 370 even as the cricketer asked questions and clarified doubts. Nadda also met Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar and explained to him the issues concerning Article 370.

The two meetings are part of a drive by the BJP nationally to meet prominent personalities and explain to them the issue of scrapping Article 370 and clarify their doubts, if any.