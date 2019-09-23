Home Nation

BSF lodges FIR after travel firm sells passes for retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah

The complaint, that has been converted into an FIR by the police, names the Expedia group, a global online travel agency, its sister concerns and others.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force and Pakistan rangers Attari-Wagah border. (File| PTI)

Border Security Force and Pakistan rangers Attari-Wagah border. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BSF has lodged an FIR against a global online travel firm, which was allegedly cheating visitors by selling ‘VIP passes’ for the popular retreat ceremony at Punjab’s border front of Attari-Wagah, officials said on Sunday. 

The border force, in its complaint filed early this month with the Punjab Police, said that the “multinational scam”-like act has “tarnished” its image as the daily flag-lowering martial ceremony can be seen for free.

The complaint, that has been converted into an FIR by the police, names the Expedia group, a global online travel agency, its sister concerns and others of perpetrating the alleged con that was first detected on August 31 at Attari in Punjab’s border district of Amritsar.

Expedia.com did not respond to email queries on the subject.            

Official sources said the incident came to light when a woman from Delhi and three others approached a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on August 31 stating she has four VIP passes, worth Rs 1,500 each, for attending the event. The jawan immediately alerted his commanders, who began a discreet inquiry into the issue.

“Expedia group company which is a global travel technology is using its subsidiary company like expedia.com, cheaptickets.com and taxibazar to lure travellers coming to joint check post Attari and illegally charge money from them, providing unauthorised VIP passes or vouchers, “ the BSF said.

It was also found that they offer a package of $41 (about `2,900) per person including taxi fare from Amritsar to Attari, a VIP pass for seating for the retreat and drinks, they said.’          

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF Attari Border Wagah Border
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp