BSF lodges FIR after travel firm sells passes for retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah

NEW DELHI: The BSF has lodged an FIR against a global online travel firm, which was allegedly cheating visitors by selling ‘VIP passes’ for the popular retreat ceremony at Punjab’s border front of Attari-Wagah, officials said on Sunday.

The border force, in its complaint filed early this month with the Punjab Police, said that the “multinational scam”-like act has “tarnished” its image as the daily flag-lowering martial ceremony can be seen for free.

The complaint, that has been converted into an FIR by the police, names the Expedia group, a global online travel agency, its sister concerns and others of perpetrating the alleged con that was first detected on August 31 at Attari in Punjab’s border district of Amritsar.

Expedia.com did not respond to email queries on the subject.

Official sources said the incident came to light when a woman from Delhi and three others approached a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on August 31 stating she has four VIP passes, worth Rs 1,500 each, for attending the event. The jawan immediately alerted his commanders, who began a discreet inquiry into the issue.

“Expedia group company which is a global travel technology is using its subsidiary company like expedia.com, cheaptickets.com and taxibazar to lure travellers coming to joint check post Attari and illegally charge money from them, providing unauthorised VIP passes or vouchers, “ the BSF said.

It was also found that they offer a package of $41 (about `2,900) per person including taxi fare from Amritsar to Attari, a VIP pass for seating for the retreat and drinks, they said.’