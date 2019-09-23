Home Nation

Congress accuses Devendra Fadnavis of misusing power, demands resignation

Fadnavis had brushed aside a question pertaining to the allegations saying that the decision was made by the state government in the year 2005, even before he got married.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nana Patole

Nana Patole. (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing him of misusing his office in shifting salary accounts of policemen to Axis bank, where his wife Amrita is a senior officer.

At a TV show, Fadnavis had brushed aside a question pertaining to the allegations saying that the decision was made by the state government in the year 2005, even before he got married.

Referring to the CM’s statement, Patole said that the 2005 GR of the state government mentions 15 different banks, while the 2017 notice of the police headquarters, regarding which the complaint has been made, specifically mentions the Axis Bank.

“A complaint, in this regard, was sent to the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and after checking the facts the court has suo moto converted it into public interest litigation. This indicates that the court has understood the seriousness of the charges and hence CM should now resign to facilitate fair probe,” Patole said.

Patole also raised question over Amrita Fadnavis’ recent elevation to the post AVP and asked, whether that was due to the help offered by the CM to the bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly elections Nana Patole
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp