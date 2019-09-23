Congress accuses Devendra Fadnavis of misusing power, demands resignation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing him of misusing his office in shifting salary accounts of policemen to Axis bank, where his wife Amrita is a senior officer.

At a TV show, Fadnavis had brushed aside a question pertaining to the allegations saying that the decision was made by the state government in the year 2005, even before he got married.

Referring to the CM’s statement, Patole said that the 2005 GR of the state government mentions 15 different banks, while the 2017 notice of the police headquarters, regarding which the complaint has been made, specifically mentions the Axis Bank.

“A complaint, in this regard, was sent to the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and after checking the facts the court has suo moto converted it into public interest litigation. This indicates that the court has understood the seriousness of the charges and hence CM should now resign to facilitate fair probe,” Patole said.

Patole also raised question over Amrita Fadnavis’ recent elevation to the post AVP and asked, whether that was due to the help offered by the CM to the bank.